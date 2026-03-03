Left Menu

England Banks on Buttler to Break His ICC Drought

Jos Buttler, England's seasoned opener, is struggling for runs in ICC events, including the current T20 World Cup. Despite his recent dry spell, the England team remains confident that Buttler will perform a match-winning knock in the semifinal against India. His teammates, including Sam Curran and Harry Brook, are hopeful of his imminent return to form.

Jos Buttler, once a prolific scorer, finds himself in a challenging ebb at ICC events, including the ongoing T20 World Cup. Yet, as England gears up for a crucial semifinal clash against India, Buttler's teammates maintain unwavering faith in his abilities. Teammates like Sam Curran and captain Harry Brook believe he is due a stellar performance.

Buttler, who has struggled recently, scoring only one fifty-plus in his last four ICC outings, is optimistic. His extensive practice sessions—focusing on his strengths and familiarizing with pitch conditions—have been seen as positive signs ahead of the Wankhede showdown. England fans and the cricketing world are eager to see him regain his form.

Sam Curran strongly backed Buttler, emphasizing his past successes and the challenges of temporary slumps in form. Curran and Brook echoed confidence that their trusted opener will deliver when it matters most. Buttler's current rut, they assure, is just a precursor to a string of match-winning innings that cricket fans have come to expect.

