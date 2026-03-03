Escalating Middle East Tensions: A Global Oil Crisis Unfolds

The conflict in the Middle East between the US and Israel against Iran continues to escalate, stretching beyond the anticipated four-to-five-week timeline.

Airstrikes have targeted crucial Iranian sites, leading to a devastating toll of at least 787 casualties. The unrest threatens global oil supplies, particularly with attacks on ships navigating the critical Strait of Hormuz, driving up oil and gas prices.

Amidst the chaos, international actors like China and Europe call for de-escalation, with France and Germany pledging military aid to Cyprus. Meanwhile, accusations of missile launches and strategic strikes add layers of tension to an already volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)