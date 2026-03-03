Tragedy in Baspar: Wife Accused of Murder in Arson Case

In a shocking incident in Baspar village, Maharajganj district, a woman named Sumitra has been accused of committing murder by reportedly setting her house ablaze while her husband Rampat was asleep inside.

The villagers grew suspicious upon noticing smoke and promptly alerted the authorities. Upon arrival, the police found Rampat's burnt body inside the house.

Authorities have initiated a murder case against Sumitra, with ongoing efforts to apprehend her. The investigation seeks to reveal any past incidents of domestic violence within the couple's relationship.

