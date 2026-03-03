Tragedy in Baspar: Wife Accused of Murder in Arson Case
In Baspar village, Maharajganj district, 60-year-old Sumitra allegedly murdered her husband Rampat by setting their house on fire while he slept. Police discovered his charred remains inside. Villagers alerted authorities, leading to an investigation into prior conflicts. A murder case has been filed, and efforts to locate Sumitra are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 03-03-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 15:41 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in Baspar village, Maharajganj district, a woman named Sumitra has been accused of committing murder by reportedly setting her house ablaze while her husband Rampat was asleep inside.
The villagers grew suspicious upon noticing smoke and promptly alerted the authorities. Upon arrival, the police found Rampat's burnt body inside the house.
Authorities have initiated a murder case against Sumitra, with ongoing efforts to apprehend her. The investigation seeks to reveal any past incidents of domestic violence within the couple's relationship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- arson
- Baspar
- Rampat
- Sumitra
- domestic dispute
- investigation
- police
- crime
- arrest