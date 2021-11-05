Left Menu

Denmark will donate USD 15.6 mn in new energy sources

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 05-11-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 16:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Danish government said Thursday it will donate 100 million kroner (USD 15.6 million) to efforts to purchase and decommission coal power plants and invest in new energy sources.

"As part of our comprehensive climate efforts, the Danish government is working to phase out coal while also investing massively in new green energy sources," Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said in a statement.

Minister for Climate and Energy Dan Joergensen said the money "will help coal-intensive countries reduce their coal consumption and create new income opportunities in local communities, which is absolutely vital to accelerating the energy transition." Denmark's money will go to the Climate Investment Fund's new Accelerating Coal Transition program, and the primary focus will initially be on South Africa, India, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The Danish government said the program includes efforts supporting alternative employment of the local population in impacted areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

