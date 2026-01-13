Greenland Rejects U.S. Overture, Chooses Danish Unity Over Security Gambit

In an assertive statement on Tuesday, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen declared that Greenland would remain part of Denmark, dismissing any notion of becoming a U.S. territory. This comes amidst increased pressure from President Trump, who views Greenland as strategically crucial.

Nielsen's statement was made during a joint press conference in Copenhagen with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, emphasizing a cohesive stand within the Kingdom of Denmark. Greenland, though autonomous, has been on a slow path towards full independence since 1979, a view supported by its local parliament.

While Denmark plans to bolster NATO presence in the Arctic, including military exercises slated for 2026, U.S. officials ponder strategies to bring Greenland under American influence, highlighting the geopolitical tug-of-war over the mineral-rich territory.

