Left Menu

Srinagar joins UNESCO Creative Cities Network 2021 as 'City of Craft and Folk Art'

In a major recognition of the crafts and arts of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar on Monday joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) 2021, under the Crafts and Folk Arts category.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-11-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 22:38 IST
Srinagar joins UNESCO Creative Cities Network 2021 as 'City of Craft and Folk Art'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major recognition of the crafts and arts of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar on Monday joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) 2021, under the Crafts and Folk Arts category. The inclusion of Srinagar in the creative city network for the arts and crafts has paved a way for the city to represent its handicrafts on the global stage through UNESCO.

This was announced on UNESCO's official website wherein 49 cities have joined this elite list. The exercise for UNESCO nomination was started by Jammu and Kashmir in 2018 however our nomination was not accepted then. This year the exercise of Dossier preparation began in the month of May. The government of India Ministry of Culture received four nominations which included Two from Madhya Pradesh Gwalior and Indore and one from West Bengal (Calcutta ) and one from Jammu and Kashmir (Srinagar).

The government of India rejected the application of Calcutta and Indore and forwarded only two nominations which included Srinagar and Gwalior. The Centre recommended the nomination of Gwalior for the Creative City of Music and Srinagar for the Creative City of Craft and Folk arts to UNESCO on June 29, 2021. The nomination of Gwalior was rejected and that of Srinagar was accepted. This nomination is the global recognition of the rich craft legacy of Srinagar and will help us in attracting Craft Connoisseurs to Jammu and Kashmir and particularly Srinagar.

The UNESCO creative city network involves seven creative fields arts and folk art, media, film, literature, design, gastronomy and Media arts. The dossier for nomination for Srinagar as the Creative city was first filed by Srinagar in the year 2019, however, only 2 cities, Hyderabad for Gastronomy and Mumbai for Film were chosen during that year.

Prior to the year 2019, only three Indian cities have been recognised as members of UCCN for creative cities namely, Jaipur (Crafts and Folk Arts) in 2015, Varanasi (Creative city of Music) in 2015 and Chennai (Creative city of Music) in 2017. For the year 2020 UNESCO did not call for applications for creative city network. Chief Executive Officer, Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project, JKERA, Dr Abid Rashid Shah, said that process of nomination of Srinagar under the UNESCO Creative City Network was undertaken and funded under the World Bank Funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project. This is the recognition of the historical Crafts and Arts of the City.

"It is a proud moment for all of us. World Bank, Jhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP) and Department of Industries did a remarkable job in projecting the city in this regard," said Dr Shah. Director, Technical, Planning and Coordination, JTFRP, Iftikhaar Hakeem, said that credit must go to JTFRP, Department of Industries and line departments for taking up the task positively. He said consultants were hired and work was taken up in this regard to fulfilling all the requirements. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021