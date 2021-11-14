Left Menu

Odisha CM launches distribution of smart health cards

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday launched the distribution of Smart Health Cards under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in Bargarh district.

ANI | Bargarh (Odisha) | Updated: 14-11-2021 03:12 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 03:12 IST
Naveen Patnaik launches distribution of Smart Health Cards in Bargarh.. Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday launched the distribution of Smart Health Cards under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in Bargarh district. As many as 3.64 lakh people in the district will be given the Health Cards. At present, 11 districts including Bargarh has been added to the list where the government has distributed these Health Cards.

Along with the distribution of Health Cards, the Chief Minister has also inaugurated 71 schools in Bijapur which have been transformed under the 5T School transformation programme. On the occasion, Patnaik said, "Bargarh was the sacred land of Goddess Lakshmi and is rice pot of Odisha."

Praising the weavers of Bargarh, the Chief Minister said, "Weavers of Bargarh, like farmers, had given the world a gift of Sambalpuri sarees. I salute the skills of the farmers and weavers of Bargarh. Every life is precious for us, be it a farmer, daily wage labourer or a rickshaw puller - let everyone live with dignity and it is the aim of various welfare programs of the Odisha government." Patnaik stated that 3.5 crore people from 96 lakh households in the state would benefit from the Smart Health Card.

Besides this, the Chief Minister also inaugurated various development projects worth Rs 300 crore in Bargarh. Similarly, various projects worth Rs 2,500 crore are underway in the district, including mega irrigation projects worth Rs 2090 crore, which will complete by September 2023. (ANI)

