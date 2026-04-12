Transforming Bijapur: From Naxalism to Development

Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district is witnessing a major transformation as it moves away from the shadows of Naxalism, thanks to government initiatives like the Niyad Nellanar scheme and MGNREGA. These programs have successfully delivered essential civic infrastructure to several villages for the first time.

Under the Niyad Nellanar initiative, 224 villages across 67 gram panchayats have been impacted, with work facilitated by 42 security camps. Over five lakh person-days of employment have been generated, involving more than 16,000 families. Special attention has been given to vulnerable groups affected by Naxal violence, linking them to MGNREGA for sustainable livelihood support.

Additionally, housing and other basic amenities have significantly improved, reducing migration and increasing trust in local governance. Projects like 'Ajeevika Dabri' and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana are further driving livelihood generation and self-reliance, proving that development can transform even the most challenging regions.