India to Pitch for Global Investments in Oil and Gas Value Chain at EXPO2020

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri to outline strategies for accelerating investments in the sector at a round table in the India Pavilion Dubai, United Arab Emirates (NewsVoir) India's Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, will address global investors at a round table tomorrow on "Opportunities in Oil & Gas Sector" in the India Pavilion of EXPO2020. The minister will spell out the government's strategies for accelerating investments in the Indian Oil and Gas value chain, besides utilising this global platform to understand global best-practices and discuss reforms with the global captains of the industry. The round table will also provide the National Oil Companies (NOCs), International Oil & Gas majors, Sovereign Funds and Institutional Investors an opportunity to have in-depth discussion with the regulators and decision-makers from the Indian Oil and Gas sector and explore collaboration opportunities in India and understand the ongoing market and regulatory reforms in the country. India is the 3rd largest oil consumer and 4th largest LNG importer and is a key player in the global Oil and gas sector. The deliberations at the round table are aimed at utilising this opportunity to invite global investors to contribute and gain from the country's objective of becoming self-reliant in the Oil & Gas sector and its vision towards attaining energy security. Other topics which will also be discussed during the round table include, India's increasing role in the global Oil & Gas value chain, energy security, access, as well as transition to sustainable energy along with Indo-UAE energy cooperation. The round-table will be attended by Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai; Shri Subhash Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, ONGC; MrPrachur Sah, CEO, Cairn Oil and Gas and Mr Prashant Modi, Managing Director & CEO, Great Eastern Energy Corporation Limited & Chairman, FICCI Hydrocarbons Committee.

