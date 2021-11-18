India reports 11,919 new COVID-19 cases, 470 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 11,919 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. With this, India's active caseload stands at 1,28,762. The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.37 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

With 11,242 people recovering in the last 24 hours, the recovery tally has gone up to 3,38,85,132. The recovery rate is currently at 98.28 per cent, the highest since March 2020. The country also reported 470 deaths in a day. With this, the death toll has gone up to 4,64,623.

Of the total new cases, recoveries and deaths in the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 6,849 cases, 6,046 recoveries and 61 deaths. As per the health ministry, the daily positivity rate stands at 0.97 per cent. It has remained below 2 per cent for the last 45 days while the weekly positivity rate is at 0.94 per cent, less than 2 per cent for the last 55 days.

India has tested 62.82 crore samples for Covid-19 so far. More than 114.46 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

