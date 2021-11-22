Algeria sees oil and gas exports at $27.9 bln in 2022 -state media

Algeria expects its energy exports to reach $27.9 billion in 2022, according to a draft budget cited by the country's state news agency APS. The budget, currently being discussed in parliament, sees GDP growth at 3.3% in 2022 and non-oil growth at 3.7%, APS added. Non-oil economic growth is expected to accelerate to 3.81% in 2023.

Budget revenues are expected to reach 5.7 trillion dinars ($41.03 billion), and expenditures are estimated at 9.9 trillions. ($1 = 138.5040 Algerian dinars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)