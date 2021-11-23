Moldovan government promises to resolve gas standoff with Russia

Moldova's deputy prime minister, Andrei Spinu, said on Tuesday that its 2.6 million citizens would not be left without natural gas, although its energy company has yet to come up with the $74 million it owes Russia's Gazprom.

The government is discussing ways to resolve the issue, Spinu wrote on Facebook.

Moldovagaz received a notification from Gazprom this week threatening to cut off gas supplies within 48 hours unless Moldova pays $74 million for recent deliveries.

