Left Menu

Moldovan government promises to resolve gas standoff with Russia

Reuters | Chișinau | Updated: 23-11-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 14:08 IST
Moldovan government promises to resolve gas standoff with Russia
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels
  • Country:
  • Moldova

Moldova's deputy prime minister, Andrei Spinu, said on Tuesday that its 2.6 million citizens would not be left without natural gas, although its energy company has yet to come up with the $74 million it owes Russia's Gazprom.

The government is discussing ways to resolve the issue, Spinu wrote on Facebook.

Moldovagaz received a notification from Gazprom this week threatening to cut off gas supplies within 48 hours unless Moldova pays $74 million for recent deliveries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021