Napoli Heartbreak Despite Vergara's Maradona-esque Magic

Antonio Vergara's spectacular goal for Napoli in the Champions League mirrored Diego Maradona's style but was not enough to prevent a 3-2 loss to Chelsea, ending Napoli's campaign. Highlights include Vergara's equalizer and Chelsea's João Pedro securing victory with a late goal in Naples.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Naples | Updated: 29-01-2026 09:52 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 09:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a night of high drama at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Napoli's Antonio Vergara channeled the spirit of the stadium's namesake with a spectacular goal reminiscent of Diego Maradona himself. The 23-year-old midfielder's first goal for Napoli, an impressive pirouette finish, leveled the match against Chelsea.

Despite Vergara's moment of brilliance, Napoli's hope of progression in the Champions League was dashed. Rasmus Højlund put Napoli ahead just before halftime, but Chelsea fought back with João Pedro drawing level and ultimately scoring the winning goal.

Enzo Fernández had initially given Chelsea the lead with a penalty, and despite Vergara's magical goal, it was Chelsea who celebrated victory, eliminating Napoli with a final score of 3-2. The match proved to be a bittersweet showcase of Vergara's talents on a European stage.

