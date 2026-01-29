Chinese Football Association Issues Lifetime Bans for Match-Fixing Scandal

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) has issued lifetime bans on former president Chen Xuyuan and former national team coach Li Tie. Both were among the 73 individuals convicted in a sweeping match-fixing scandal.

In a statement released Thursday, the CFA emphasized its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption in soccer.

This decision follows action taken in September 2024, when lifetime bans were similarly imposed on 43 soccer players and officials also implicated in the scandal.