Chinese Football Association Issues Lifetime Bans for Match-Fixing Scandal

The Chinese Football Association has announced lifetime bans for its former president, Chen Xuyuan, and former national team coach, Li Tie, among others, in connection with a major match-fixing scandal. A total of 73 individuals have been convicted, with similar bans issued in September 2024 for 43 others.

  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) has issued lifetime bans on former president Chen Xuyuan and former national team coach Li Tie. Both were among the 73 individuals convicted in a sweeping match-fixing scandal.

In a statement released Thursday, the CFA emphasized its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption in soccer.

This decision follows action taken in September 2024, when lifetime bans were similarly imposed on 43 soccer players and officials also implicated in the scandal.

