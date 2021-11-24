Left Menu

MP: Man arrested for smuggling, attempting to sell illegal weapons in Gwalior

The Gwalior Police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly smuggling and attempting to sell illegal weapons in the district.

ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 24-11-2021 08:57 IST
Amit Sanghi, Superintendent of Police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gwalior Police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly smuggling and attempting to sell illegal weapons in the district. The man has been identified as Keshav alias Rinku Jatav from Bhind district.

Acting on a tip-off, the Thatipur police got information that a man has come to Mehra village to sell smuggled arms. Later, the police formed a team and nabbed the accused, said Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi. The police recovered two 0.32 bore pistols, three 0.315 bore live cartridges and five country-made pistols, said Sanghi.

The police said that Jatav smuggled from Khargone district and sold it in the city. "He sold Rs 8,000 pistol for Rs 22,000 and Rs 4,000 country-made pistol for Rs 6,000. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

