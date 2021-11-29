Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Earthquake hits Vellore district

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred on Monday at around 4.17 am in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 29-11-2021 06:53 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 06:53 IST
Earthquake hits Tamil Nadu (Photo/@NCS_Earthquake). Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred on Monday at around 4.17 am in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake happened with a depth of 25 km.

The epicentre of the quake was located at 59 km west south west of Vellore. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

