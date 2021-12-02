Left Menu

Watchman posing as labour official held

The shopowners suspicion was aroused and he informed the merchants association, which contacted the local Labour Welfare Department office, and it was confirmed that the person was a fake. Manoharan admitted that he was a watchman of the Labour Welfare Department at Tiruppur, 55 km from here, the police said.

A 60-year-old person, posing as an official of the Labour Welfare Department and demanding bribes, has been arrested, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, Manoharan went to a shop selling garlic and demanded the owner Rs 2,000 as a bribe or else be pulled up for violation of labor laws. The shop owner's suspicion was aroused and he informed the merchants association, which contacted the local Labour Welfare Department office, and it was confirmed that the person was a fake. Soon, the police were alerted and the impersonator was arrested. Manoharan admitted that he was a watchman of the Labour Welfare Department at Tiruppur, 55 km from here, the police said.

