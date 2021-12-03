Left Menu

Cyclone Jawad: Odisha prohibits fishing activity

In view of the impending cyclonic storm 'JAWAD', the Odisha Government prohibited fishing activities within the territorial waters along the entire coastline of Odisha State and Chilika lake by all types of fishing vessels (Mechanized, Motorized and Non Motorized Boats) from December 3, 2021, to December 5, 2021 (both days inclusive) for safeguarding life and assets of fishers due to impeding cyclonic storm, said a press release.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Fisheries & ARD Department issued an order in this regard stating that "In view of the impending cyclonic storm 'JAWAD' as a measure of abundant caution there is a need to restrict fishing activities along the entire coast of Odisha and Chilika Lake from December 3, 2021, till December 5, 2021. (ANI)

