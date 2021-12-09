Left Menu

Indian farmers call off long-running protests after government offers

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 14:47 IST
Indian farmers call off long-running protests after government offers
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
India's farmers will call off long-running protests after the government agreed to concede to a clutch of pending demands, including assurances to consider guaranteed prices for all produce, not just rice and wheat, union leaders said on Tuesday.

Tens of thousands of farmers have staged more than a year of protests to persuade Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal three agriculture laws from late 2020. Last month, Modi made a surprise U-turn, saying he would roll them back.

Despite Modi's climb-down, farmers continued to press the government to meet other demands such as Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for all produce and taking back legal cases filed against protesters.

