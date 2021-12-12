Left Menu

Mumbai Mayor provided security after threat letter, Maharashtra Home Minister assures action

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, talking about the threat letter received by Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the government has provided her with security adding that the culprit would be punished "severely". Mayor of Mumbai, Kishori Pednekar had received a letter from an anonymous sender threatening to kill her. Pednekar had registered her complaint in the police station soon after receiving the letter.

Speaking to the reporters here, Patil said, "After the Mumbai Mayor received the threat letter, we have provided them security. The search operation of the sender is on. Whosoever is found to be the culprit, would be punished harshly." Notably, the Mayor had earlier received the death threat last year over the phone. (ANI)

