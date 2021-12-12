Akhilesh claims Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project approved by his govt

Left Menu

A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed the project was approved during his term and there was documentary evidence of it.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-12-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 17:29 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed the project was approved during his term and there was documentary evidence of it. He alleged that the BJP government has lined up a series of programmes to herald the start of the corridor only to deflect people's attention from PM's failure to double the income of farmers.

''All of you know who made the promise of doubling the income of the farmers. Today due to price rise fertilisers are not available, so how will the income of the farmers be doubled? ''Just so that public does not ask this question, they are bringing Kashi Vishvanath Corridor. And if there is any cabinet which passed the Kashi Vishvanath Corridor, it was Samajwadi Party's government's,'' Akhilesh told reporters here.

''We will provide you with the documents. Because this time, we will talk with proof," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav ruled Uttar Pradesh (UP) from 2012 to 2017 and was succeeded by Yogi Adityanath.

The corridor has been built as a mega project and is expected to boost tourism in the ancient city -- which is also the PM's Lok Sabha constituency.

The inauguration of the state-of-the-art infrastructure surrounding the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple near the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat on December 13 comes ahead of the assembly polls in UP early next year.

The corridor project is the latest flashpoint between the BJP and the SP locked in a fierce contest.

Akhilesh in recent weeks has claimed that his government either started or approved projects being inaugurated by the BJP government, including Purvanchal Express and Saryu Canal Nation Project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

