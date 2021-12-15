1971 was finest year of Indira: Sonia Gandhi on completion of 50 years of Bangladesh Liberation War

On the occasion of completion of 50 years of Bangladesh Liberation War, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday termed 1971 as the "finest year" of then Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi, who is also her mother-in-law. "Today, we recall Indira Gandhi with great pride. She remains an inspiration to crores of Indians for her boldness and resilience. 1971 was in many ways Indira Gandhi's finest year," Sonia Gandhi said at an event in Delhi marking the celebration of 50 years of the Bangladesh liberation war.

Sonia Gandhi further said that Indira Gandhi, during the war immediately reached out to all political parties and public figures, wrote to President and Prime Ministers, dispatched emissaries abroad, ensured USSR was with India, travelled to Western capitals, sensitized the entire world community to the cause of the people of Bangladesh. Heaping praises for Indira Gandhi, Sonia said, "She (Indira Gandhi) continues to evoke admiration for her fierce determination to make India self-reliant especially in agriculture, nuclear energy and space technology."

Sonia Gandhi further remarked that India stood by Bangladesh during its liberation war and gave home to 10 million refugees. "50 years ago the courageous people of Bangladesh gave themselves a new future. India stood by their side in solidarity and gave home to 10 million refugees. Freedom fighters of Bangladesh must be remembered," she said.

The Congress chief further noted that India raised the voice of Bangladesh in regional and global forums. (ANI)