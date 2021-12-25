UP: Yamuna Expressway witnesses massive traffic jam
Jewar Toll, Yamuna Expressway witnessed a massive traffic jam due to the weekend coinciding with Christmas on Saturday.
ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-12-2021 13:19 IST
- Country:
- India
The traffic policemen are busy making the traffic normal.
"Traffic is moving at a slow pace on Jewar Toll Yamuna Expressway due to heavy traffic due to weekend. Traffic policemen are busy making the traffic normal," said the Noida Traffic Police in a tweet in Hindi from its official handle. (ANI)
