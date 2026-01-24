Tragedy in the Bronx: Gas Explosion Rocks High-Rise Apartment

A gas explosion erupted in a high-rise apartment building in the Bronx early Saturday, tragically resulting in one fatality and 14 injuries as overnight temperatures plunged to single digits, authorities reported.

Firefighters promptly responded before 12:30 am to the 17-story building, where desperate residents leaned out of windows seeking assistance while flames engulfed upper floors. Chief of Department John Esposito noted that a gas odor was reported on the 15th and 16th floors when the explosion transpired, leading to extensive damage in about a dozen apartments and fires on several upper floors.

In light of the incident, Deputy Mayor Leila Bozorg expressed deep sympathy for affected families, and Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed the evacuation of all 148 apartments. Support for displaced residents is being coordinated with agencies such as the American Red Cross. Investigations into the explosion's cause continue as officials aim to restore services and ensure safety.