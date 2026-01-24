The International Cricket Council (ICC) has made the significant decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland for the T20 World Cup 2026, following Bangladesh's refusal to adhere to the event's match schedule. Rajkumar Sharma, coach to cricket star Virat Kohli, supports this move, which stemmed from Bangladesh's unsubstantiated safety concerns over playing in India.

Despite assurances that India posed no security threats, Bangladesh sought to have their matches relocated to Sri Lanka, citing safety issues due to ongoing violence in Bangladesh. After evaluating these claims and engaging in discussions, the ICC found no credible threats and chose to reject Bangladesh's request.

The ICC, prioritizing the tournament's integrity and fairness, worked through a comprehensive process to address concerns. After Bangladesh failed to confirm participation within the given deadline, Scotland, a top-ranked team not initially qualified, was selected as the replacement. Scotland ranks 14th globally, ahead of several teams already qualified.