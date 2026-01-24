Judicial Independence: A Non-Negotiable Mandate

Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has firmly stated that the transfer of judges is strictly an internal judiciary matter, with the government having no say in the process. Speaking at the G V Pandit Memorial Lecture, Justice Bhuyan stressed the non-negotiable nature of judicial independence.

He reiterated that the judiciary's independence is a fundamental aspect of the Constitution, emphasizing that it is up to judiciary members to ensure this independence is preserved. Justice Bhuyan underscored the critical importance of credibility, warning that without it, the judiciary would lose its core essence.

Highlighting the Constitution's supremacy, Justice Bhuyan noted that constitutional morality guides democratic institutions to uphold liberty and justice, prioritizing the rule of law over individual or majority rule. An independent judiciary, he asserted, is essential to safeguarding democracy.

