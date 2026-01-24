Left Menu

Judicial Independence: A Non-Negotiable Mandate

Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan emphasized the independence of the judiciary and the non-negotiable nature of judicial transfers, asserting the judiciary's autonomy in his address at the G V Pandit Memorial Lecture. He highlighted constitutional supremacy and the importance of credibility for maintaining the judiciary's relevance and legitimacy.

Pune | Updated: 24-01-2026 23:46 IST
Judicial Independence: A Non-Negotiable Mandate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has firmly stated that the transfer of judges is strictly an internal judiciary matter, with the government having no say in the process. Speaking at the G V Pandit Memorial Lecture, Justice Bhuyan stressed the non-negotiable nature of judicial independence.

He reiterated that the judiciary's independence is a fundamental aspect of the Constitution, emphasizing that it is up to judiciary members to ensure this independence is preserved. Justice Bhuyan underscored the critical importance of credibility, warning that without it, the judiciary would lose its core essence.

Highlighting the Constitution's supremacy, Justice Bhuyan noted that constitutional morality guides democratic institutions to uphold liberty and justice, prioritizing the rule of law over individual or majority rule. An independent judiciary, he asserted, is essential to safeguarding democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

