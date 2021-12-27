Tribals hold protest in Thane; over 100 detained, released

Over a 100 tribals were detained by Thane police on Monday while they were moving towards the sub divisional officer's premises here as part of a protest demanding forest rights, caste certificates and other amenities, an official said.

Those detained were allowed to go later, while a delegation of tribals under NGO Shramjivi Sanghatana met Sub Divisional Officer Avinash Shinde to submit a memorandum containing their demands, which include looking into 1,200 forest rights applications pending with the department, he said.

