Didi Global quarterly revenue falls

China's ride-hailing firm Didi Global on Wednesday reported a 1.7% decline in third-quarter revenue due lower demand for its Chinese mobility business.

Revenue for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 fell to 42.7 billion yuan ($6.71 billion) from 43.4 billion yuan a year earlier. ($1 = 6.3680 Chinese yuan renminbi)

