Telangana Abolishes Controversial Two-Child Norm for Local Polls

The Telangana Legislative Assembly made a significant decision on Saturday by passing a bill that eliminates the two-child policy for local election candidates. This law, originally aimed at population control, had disqualified individuals with more than two children from contesting.

Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka highlighted the historical context of the rule, noting its introduction in 1994 as a response to food security and employment challenges from burgeoning populations in the 1980s and 90s. However, with the current fertility rate in rural Telangana at 1.7, a figure below the desired replacement rate of 2.1, the government saw the need for policy revision.

Seethakka also warned of unfavorable consequences if the fertility rate continued to decline. The newly amended Telangana Panchayat Raj Act seeks to bolster the population's stability while facilitating local body elections, ensuring long-term socio-economic vitality for future generations.