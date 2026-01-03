Left Menu

Telangana Abolishes Controversial Two-Child Norm for Local Polls

The Telangana Legislative Assembly passed a bill to abolish the two-child norm that previously disallowed individuals with more than two children from contesting local elections. The decision came after a review of regional population policies showing a fertility rate lower than the replacement rate, potentially impacting future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-01-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 14:20 IST
Telangana Abolishes Controversial Two-Child Norm for Local Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Legislative Assembly made a significant decision on Saturday by passing a bill that eliminates the two-child policy for local election candidates. This law, originally aimed at population control, had disqualified individuals with more than two children from contesting.

Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka highlighted the historical context of the rule, noting its introduction in 1994 as a response to food security and employment challenges from burgeoning populations in the 1980s and 90s. However, with the current fertility rate in rural Telangana at 1.7, a figure below the desired replacement rate of 2.1, the government saw the need for policy revision.

Seethakka also warned of unfavorable consequences if the fertility rate continued to decline. The newly amended Telangana Panchayat Raj Act seeks to bolster the population's stability while facilitating local body elections, ensuring long-term socio-economic vitality for future generations.

TRENDING

1
Telangana Abolishes Controversial Two-Child Norm for Local Polls

Telangana Abolishes Controversial Two-Child Norm for Local Polls

 India
2
CJI Surya Kant Lays Foundation for Judicial Infrastructure Boost in Bihar

CJI Surya Kant Lays Foundation for Judicial Infrastructure Boost in Bihar

 India
3
Explosive Tensions: U.S. Strikes in Venezuela Amid Conflict Over Resources

Explosive Tensions: U.S. Strikes in Venezuela Amid Conflict Over Resources

 Global
4
IndiGo Boosts Regional Connectivity with Puducherry Expansion

IndiGo Boosts Regional Connectivity with Puducherry Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026