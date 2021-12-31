Delhi: COVID positive International passengers to be isolated at institutional facilities

The Delhi government has issued an order stating that International passengers testing positive for COVID upon arrival at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have to isolate at institutional designated paid and free facilities. The passengers, who test positive for COVID-19 after RT-PCR tests, and their contacts will be shifted to designated paid or free COVID care centres set up in various districts.

For paid facilities, the government will designate various hotels in every district whereas free isolation facilities will be available at designated COVID care centres. The city on Thursday reported 25 fresh cases of Omicron variant, taking the tally to 263, while daily COVID-19 cases breached 1,000-mark for the first time in seven months. Delhi reported 1,313 cases on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)