Rashtrapati Bhavan, Museum tour for public to remain closed

The Change of Guard ceremony will also not take place till further notice. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 15:44 IST
Rashtrapati Bhavan, Museum tour for public to remain closed
Rashtrapati Bhavan (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
As a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19, tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum for the general public will remain closed from tomorrow (January 1, 2022) till further notice. The Change of Guard ceremony will also not take place till further notice.

(With Inputs from PIB)

