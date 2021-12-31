Rashtrapati Bhavan, Museum tour for public to remain closed
The Change of Guard ceremony will also not take place till further notice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 15:44 IST
- Country:
- India
As a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19, tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum for the general public will remain closed from tomorrow (January 1, 2022) till further notice. The Change of Guard ceremony will also not take place till further notice.
(With Inputs from PIB)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID-19
- Rashtrapati Bhavan
Advertisement