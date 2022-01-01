Left Menu

Katra stampede: Centre instructs J-K authorities to provide best treatment to injured

Following the stampede that claimed the lives of 12 people early Saturday morning at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra, the Centre instructed the Union Territory authorities to provide better treatment to the injured and move them immediately to a hospital with best facilities if necessary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2022 09:34 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 09:34 IST
Katra stampede: Centre instructs J-K authorities to provide best treatment to injured
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the stampede that claimed the lives of 12 people early Saturday morning at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra, the Centre instructed the Union Territory authorities to provide better treatment to the injured and move them immediately to a hospital with best facilities if necessary. Speaking to ANI, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was monitoring the situation. He added that as many as 13 people were injured in the stampede that took in the early hours today and that two people were in critical condition.

"The local administration has been given instruction that if there is a need for better treatment for the injured ones, then they should be shifted to another hospital where best facilities are available without any delay," he said. Elaborating on the tragedy, the MoS said that the stampede took place at gate number 3, the main entry gate of Mata Vaishno Devi shortly after midnight.

"After the incident, DC Jammu, SSP and Jammu Range DIG reached on spot and CRPF IG is on the spot," he said. According to officials, 12 people were killed and 13 others injured after a stampede occurred at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Saturday morning.

"12 dead, 13 injured in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra. The incident occurred around 2:45 am, and as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by the stampede," Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh said. The injured were taken to Naraina Hospital after the rescue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

 India
2
Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

 India
3
UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

 Global
4
Unique stem cell trajectory in lungs damaged by COVID-19, pulmonary fibrosis: Study

Unique stem cell trajectory in lungs damaged by COVID-19, pulmonary fibrosis...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022