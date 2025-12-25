Six held in Patna for running international drug syndicate

Police have arrested six persons and seized over 1kg of heroin (smack) and charas (cannabis) and Rs 12 lakh in cash, officials said on Thursday.

The arrested comprised brothers Shubham and Piyush Kumar, who ran a tea stall, and four of their family members.

''Acting on a tip-off, police raided the tea stall at Maner locality here on Wednesday and recovered 545 grams of heroin (smack), 558 grams of charas, three live cartridges, a jeep, a bike, and Rs 12 lakh in cash,'' Senior Superintendent of Police (Patna) Kartikeya Sharma told reporters.

Preliminary investigations found that the brothers are part of an international syndicate involved in drug trafficking. They have links in Nepal and other parts of the country, Sharma added. The SSP said further interrogation is on and more arrests are likely.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)