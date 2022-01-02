Bulgaria culls 39,000 chickens after bird flu outbreak
Bulgarian veterinary authorities started culling on Sunday over 39,000 chickens in the southern village of Krivo Pole after a bird flu outbreak was confirmed at two industrial farms there, the governor of Haskovo region said.
- Country:
- Bulgaria
Bulgarian veterinary authorities started culling on Sunday over 39,000 chickens in the southern village of Krivo Pole after a bird flu outbreak was confirmed at two industrial farms there, the governor of Haskovo region said. Minko Angelov said the two farms had been hit by the highly pathogenic avian influenza type A. This is the second outbreak in the village since April, when over 40,000 hens were culled.
Severe forms of avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, have spread in Europe and Asia in recent weeks. Bird flu is often fatal for poultry. It cannot be transmitted through food, although some human cases have raised concern among epidemiologists.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Asia
- Europe
- Bulgarian
- avian influenza
ALSO READ
U.S. recommends approving Google, Meta undersea data cable to Asia
Softball Association of India to hold Asian Games trials from Monday
AFC Asian Cup India 2022 will galvanise masses: Kushal Das
Afghan crisis, regional connectivity to be focus of India-Central Asia dialogue on Sunday
Asian Cup will galvanise, spread awareness about women's football in India: Kushal Das