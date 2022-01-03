Fikile Mbalula calls for caution on roads

As many prepare to travel back home following the festive season break, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has called for caution on the country's roads.

"As we head back to our places [of] work, I urge all South Africans driving on our roads to be on high alert and observe all the rules of the road," said the Minister on Monday.

The Minister expressed sadness at the passing away of Emalahleni Local Municipality Executive Mayor Linah Malatjie. The mayor and her husband passed away in hospital following a head-on collision. The accident happened along the R544 road between Gemsbokspruit and Verena in Mpumalanga.

The crash resulted in three fatalities with the driver of the second vehicle passing away at the scene.

"This is yet another tragic passing of South Africans on our roads since the start of festive season. I send my sincere condolences to the families of all those involved in this tragic accident and to many that have lived through this terrible experience over the festive season period.

"All these are shared national loss and yet more sad reminders to all of us to be more careful, more caring for each other and more responsible on the roads," he said.

Meanwhile, traffic law enforcement authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)