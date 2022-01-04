DEMAND FOR FOOD, CLIMATE MITIGATION, AND PEST ATTACKS ARE RISING EVERY DAY!

FarmERP's Farm Management Software Platform assists agri-stakeholders with the rising demand for food, controlling pest attacks, and working in alignment with climate change. The events in recent years have led to an increase in global food security and exacerbated the nutrition crisis. Coupled with this, gross inefficient use of natural resources has the nation staring into the brink of scarcity. In the 2020 Global Hunger Index, India ranks 94th out of 107 countries. Multiple factors are contributing to this shortage, the pandemic being the most recent one. The immense pressure to deliver higher output with lesser resources has been mounting, thereby compelling stakeholders across the agricultural sector into adopting unsustainable practices which are straining our ecology. Lack of management and abuse of resources have depleted the entire ecosystem affecting the demand and the supply chain. Growing demand for food and population has pressurized humans and has further intensified the shortage of resources making it tougher for communities to grow out of intergenerational poverty, becoming a pain point for the entire ecosystem and the value chain. Farming today is more than just sowing a seed and waiting for the harvest to grow. Agriculture for India is the most important sector as it not just accounts for 14% of the economy but also 42% of the total employment. Besides being the largest sector of employment, agriculture also contributes to 10% of the total exports in India's economy. Keeping the nation's economy running with foreign exchange and helping it grow on a large scale, agriculture is rightly called the Backbone of India. India, being one of the most populated nations, has been plagued with the issue of high demand for food dating back to the advent of the Green Revolution in the 1970s. To combat the many issues that dog this sector, farm management tools come in as a systematic means to help ensure sustainable utilization of resources that are available to the agricultural ecosystem and that can further prevent the overuse of natural resources. Apart from aiding food processing, limiting water consumption, or utilizing resources in an optimal manner, FarmERP's farm management software platform helps agri-stakeholders address issues such as rising demand for food, pest identification, climate mitigation, farm planning, finance management, and so on. This one-stop solution in the form of the Farm Management Software Platform is widely available today with its reach, spanning agri-stakeholders, contract farming companies, and corporates facilitating seamless farm and farmer management and further addressing the increasing demand for food in the most efficient manner. Employing farm management software can get corporates, agri-stakeholders, and contract farming companies to reap steady income, better yield, better economies of scale, more employment efficiency, and higher profitability. FarmERP's farm management software platform provides a solution that can assist in a seamless and efficient farming process with minimal use of resources, resulting in a better quality harvest with minimal wastage. With proper adoption of this platform agri-stakeholders, contract farming companies, and corporates enjoy easy finance management and business planning. Data that is captured through analytics and the same can be crunched in multiple ways, helping corporates, agri-stakeholders, and contract farming companies enjoy easier and more efficient decision-making.

And one way to tackle an issue of this magnitude is to adopt innovative solutions such as FarmERP's Farm Management Software Platform to unlock the potential and full productivity of our resources. Addressing these issues at the economic and agricultural fronts also helps address issues on a deeper, grassroots level, serving as an aid to communities and informal workers that are normally caught out of the ambit of the social security net. The adoption of a tool such as that of FarmERP's addresses the food security priorities of the nation, helping ease the glut of supply chain constraints, and bring about efficiency in operations. The platform is helping grow food that is safer for consumption resulting in complete food traceability from the farm to fork. The digitalization of agriculture is an important way forward for large-scale production to meet the ever-increasing food demand. FarmERP's Farm management software platform ensures that farms and plantations are not only managed efficiently but are also flexible enough to respond to the changing market conditions by keeping processes under control. Sustained use of such technology addresses all issues in the most effective manner while enabling companies to maximize economies of scale.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)