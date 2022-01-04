Chhattisgarh bans rallies, social, cultural, sports events; imposes night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am

Left Menu

Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday banned rallies, processions, and social, cultural as well as sports events in all the districts of the state in the wake of surging COVID-19 cases and imposed a statewide night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 04-01-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 19:46 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday banned rallies, processions, and social, cultural as well as sports events in all the districts of the state in the wake of surging COVID-19 cases and imposed a statewide night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am. A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "Ban imposed on processions, rallies, public gatherings, social, cultural and sports events in every district."

It further informed that random testing for COVID-19 will be conducted at railway stations and borders of the state. "Daily reporting of hospital beds, stock of medicines, and availability of oxygen," read the statement.

The statement further read, "In districts with a positivity rate of 4 per cent or more all schools, Anganwadi centres, libraries, swimming pools, malls, cinemas, marriage palaces, hotels, restaurants, auditoriums should be closed. Night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am should be implemented." Meanwhile, India reported 37,379 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 3.24 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

With this, the country's COVID-19 case tally has risen to 3,48,08,886. According to Health Ministry, the country has so far reported 1,892 cases of Omicron of which 766 have been recovered. (ANI)

