Left Menu

Saudi-led coalition strikes targets in Yemen's Sana'a responding to drone attacks -state TV

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 05-01-2022 03:52 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 03:52 IST
Saudi-led coalition strikes targets in Yemen's Sana'a responding to drone attacks -state TV
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The Saudi-led coalition started air strikes on targets in Yemen's capital Sana'a in response to drone attacks launched by the Yemeni Iran-aligned Houthi movement toward the kingdom on Monday, Saudi state TV said early on Wednesday.

The coalition asked civilians not to gather or approach the targeted sites in Sana’a.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022