Saudi-led coalition strikes targets in Yemen's Sana'a responding to drone attacks -state TV
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 05-01-2022 03:52 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 03:52 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The Saudi-led coalition started air strikes on targets in Yemen's capital Sana'a in response to drone attacks launched by the Yemeni Iran-aligned Houthi movement toward the kingdom on Monday, Saudi state TV said early on Wednesday.
The coalition asked civilians not to gather or approach the targeted sites in Sana’a.
