Left Menu

COVID-19: Meghalaya reports one active Omicron case, total tally of the variant reaches 5

Meghalaya has one active case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the state's health department said on Wednesday.

ANI | Shillong (Meghalaya) | Updated: 05-01-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 22:58 IST
COVID-19: Meghalaya reports one active Omicron case, total tally of the variant reaches 5
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya has one active case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the state's health department said on Wednesday. Director of Health Services, Dr. Aman War today said, "The state of Meghalaya has only one active Omicron case. Out of the four cases of Omicron confirmed on Tuesday, three detected already recovering."

The DHS said that there is no need to panic as the three from the four have recovered while the remaining one is stable without symptoms and under isolation. He said that they did not recover overnight and that they were tested accordingly and were under strict restrictions had no symptoms.

On updating about an Assam tourist who detected positive of the variant in Meghalaya, the DHS informed that the person had returned back the same day on reaching halfway from Shillong. He said that the Assam counterpart has been informed about the same. The DHS informed that for all positive cases from December 7 genome sequencing was done and those coming from outside the country were tested on a priority basis. He further informed that it normally takes 5-6 days for the report to come. He appealed the public to adhere to COVID-19 protocols. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022