Russias Military Said On Friday That Its Forces Had Taken Control Of Kostiantynivka In Eastern Ukraine

Russia's military announced on Friday that it has taken control of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine, a strategically significant location that Moscow has long aimed to capture in its campaign through the Donetsk region.

General Valery Gerasimov, head of Russia's General Staff, reported the achievement to President Vladimir Putin, who was visiting a command center overseeing Russian operations in Ukraine. As the war enters its fifth year, Gerasimov declared that the southern group of Russian forces is actively pursuing offensive actions to 'liberate' the entire Donetsk region.

The captured city of Kostiantynivka was described by Gerasimov as one of the main defensive strongholds for Ukrainian forces within the fortified area spanning Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, and Kostiantynivka. Images published by Russia's Defense Ministry showed Russian servicemen holding national flags amid the town's damaged buildings. Ukraine's military has not commented on the Russian announcement.