Left Menu

J-K: Vaishno Devi Yatra, helicopter services resume

Vaishno Devi Yatra and helicopter services have been resumed on Thursday morning.

ANI | Katra (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-01-2022 10:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 10:18 IST
J-K: Vaishno Devi Yatra, helicopter services resume
Vaishno Devi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vaishno Devi Yatra and helicopter services have been resumed on Thursday morning.

Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Wednesday had informed that the Yatra was suspended following inclement weather. "Following inclement weather conditions, Yatra has been suspended till the morning of 6th January. 18,000 devotees paid obeisance at the shrine on Wednesday," said Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Katra.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, there will be heavy rainfall and snow today as the western disturbance is very active in that region. Meanwhile, eight flights have been cancelled from Srinagar airport after poor visibility was reported due to light snow on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022