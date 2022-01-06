Left Menu

Caspian Pipeline Consortium says operating normally

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-01-2022 16:01 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium, a group which runs Kazakhstan's main crude oil blend to export terminals, said on Thursday it was continuing to operate normally amid the state of emergency in the central Asian country. CPC is owned by a consortium that includes Russia's Transneft, Kazakh KazMunayGas, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company and LUKARCO B.V. among other firms.

Kazakhstan has been plunged into turmoil after fuel price hikes sparked massive protests, forcing the government to introduce a state of emergency across the country including in Atyrau, the province where CPC facilities are based.

