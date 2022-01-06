Left Menu

Tree touching PG&E power line sparked California's Dixie wildfire, investigation finds

California's second largest-ever wildfire, which scorched just under 1 million acres last year, was sparked by a tree coming in contact with cables operated by Pacific Gas and Electric power utility, state authorities said on Tuesday. The cause of the fire was identified west of Cresta Dam, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a statement to the Butte County District Attorney's Office.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-01-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 16:50 IST
Tree touching PG&E power line sparked California's Dixie wildfire, investigation finds
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

California's second largest-ever wildfire, which scorched just under 1 million acres last year, was sparked by a tree coming in contact with cables operated by Pacific Gas and Electric power utility, state authorities said on Tuesday.

The cause of the fire was identified west of Cresta Dam, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a statement to the Butte County District Attorney's Office. PG&E did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The Dixie fire erupted on July 13, 2021, and destroyed 1,329 structures and damaged 95 additional structures. In November, PG&E acknowledged that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. attorney's office seeking documents related to the Dixie Fire, and the Californian utility expected to take a loss of $1.15 billion.

California Public Utilities Commission had voted unanimously in April last year to toughen oversight of PG&E, saying the utility had largely failed to perform required tree-trimming work near power lines in areas with the highest risk of wildfires. PG&E's equipment also caused a deadly fire in California in 2017 that claimed 46 lives, devastated at least 245,000 acres, and incinerated 8,900 homes.

The company emerged from bankruptcy in 2020. It had sought protection from creditors after wildfires sparked by its equipment in 2017 and 2018 drove the utility's potential liabilities into tens of billions of dollars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022