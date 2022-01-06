Left Menu

World's biggest uranium miner says unaffected by Kazakh turmoil

And earlier a spokesperson for the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, the group that transports the country's main crude oil export blend, said it was operating normally. Kazatomprom's attributable production represented approximately 23% of global primary uranium output in 2020, according to the company's website.

Reuters | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 06-01-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 17:56 IST
World's biggest uranium miner says unaffected by Kazakh turmoil
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Kazatomprom , the world's biggest uranium producer, said on Thursday it was operating normally with no impact on output or exports despite unrest in Kazakhstan.

Uranium prices have risen after unrest in Kazakhstan which was spurred initially by protests against fuel price hikes. Spot prices hit $45.5 per pound on Wednesday, the highest since November 30, according to a Platts assessment. But the central Asian country's political turmoil does not seem to have so far affected key industries.

"Uranium mining is going according to plan there have been no stoppages. The company is fulfilling its export contracts," a Kazatomprom spokesperson said. And earlier a spokesperson for the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, the group that transports the country's main crude oil export blend, said it was operating normally.

Kazatomprom's attributable production represented approximately 23% of global primary uranium output in 2020, according to the company's website. Kazatomprom's London-listed shares were down almost 5% on Thursday, to the lowest since end-September and adding to Wednesday's 8% drop. But shares in other uranium producers, such as Canada's Cameco, are up nearly 12% so far this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022