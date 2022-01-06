Left Menu

UK PM Johnson: I followed guidance on flat refurbishment

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-01-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 18:30 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he had followed official guidance at all times, when asked about a report into the refurbishment of his residence and how it was funded.

"I followed the ministerial guidance at all times," Johnson told reporters.

