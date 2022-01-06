UK PM Johnson: I followed guidance on flat refurbishment
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-01-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 18:30 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he had followed official guidance at all times, when asked about a report into the refurbishment of his residence and how it was funded.
"I followed the ministerial guidance at all times," Johnson told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnson
- Boris Johnson
- British
Advertisement