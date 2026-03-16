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Stalled Rice Exports Threaten Jobs and Economy in Bundi and Kota

The rice industry in Bundi and Kota faces a production halt amid a West Asia conflict, jeopardizing 10,000 workers’ jobs as exports stall. Basmati rice worth Rs 300 crore remains stuck due to halted shipments. Millers urge government intervention to prevent further economic loss and unemployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:08 IST
Stalled Rice Exports Threaten Jobs and Economy in Bundi and Kota
  • Country:
  • India

The rice industry in Bundi and Kota is facing a production crisis due to stalled exports amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. Around 10,000 workers are at risk as shipments remain stuck, with Basmati rice valued at Rs 300 crore currently stranded at seaports.

Ramandeep Sharma, President of Bundi District Laghu Udhyog Bharti, explained that 80% of the daily processed 25,000 quintals of rice in the region is exported to the UAE, Iran, and Iraq. The Iran-Israel war has halted exports, with shipments of 3,75,000 quintals of rice frozen over the last two weeks, he added.

The crisis poses a substantial threat of unemployment for the local workforce, predominantly from Bihar. Further complicating matters, shipping insurance has been denied, and transportation costs have skyrocketed amidst war conditions, contributing to a nearly 10% drop in rice market rates. Millers and local associations are urging the government to provide economic relief and special concessions to alleviate the industry's challenges.

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