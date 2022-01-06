Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests COVID-19 positive

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that he has tested COVID-19 positive and have very mild symptoms.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 06-01-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 18:48 IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests COVID-19 positive
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that he has tested COVID-19 positive and have very mild symptoms. "This evening I got my COVID test done which came positive. I have very mild symptoms and no other problems. All the people who came in contact with me today are requested to isolate themselves and get their Covid test done," Gehlot tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gehlot's son and Congress leader, Vaibhav Gehlot, has tested positive for COVID-19. Vaibhav Gehlot informed that he is asymptomatic and as per the doctor's advice, taking rest at home adopting all COVID protocols.

"I got myself tested for Covid19 and my report is positive. I am asymptomatic and as per doctor's advice, taking rest at home adopting all Covid protocols. My appeal to the public at large not to be worried and follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour," Gehlot who is also Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) president said in a tweet on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022