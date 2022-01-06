Positive changes in UP just 'trailer', real film after polls: Gadkari

The positive changes in Uttar Pradesh during the last five years of the Yogi Adityanath government were just a ''trailer'' and the film of the state's growth into a prosperous one will start after the assembly polls, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

"The BJP does what it says. With projects worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore of roads and bridges, huge infrastructural changes have taken place in the state,'' said Gadkari, terming it as the ''trailer'' of developmental film of UP.

"If a double engine government comes again in Uttar Pradesh, projects of roads and bridges worth Rs 5 lakh crore will also come to the state," Gadkari said addressin a rally at Maharaja Dashrath Inter College ground in Basti.

That will be the real film, he added.

Taking an apparent dig at rivals Congress and Samajwadi Party, Gadkari said the state does not have a government of ''mother-son or father-son'' duo.

He said the BJP government runs on the theme of inclusive growth.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi he said the ''Ram Rajya'' could be established only by uprooting casteism and communalism and giving work to unemployed youths.

The Union Road Transport and Highway minister was addressing a rally after laying the foundation stone of a six-lane bridge over the Ganga to be built at a cost of Rs 1,785 crore The bridge is part of the 132-km long 'Ram Gaman Marg' project from Ayodhya to Chitrakoot.

Stating that he comes from a family of farmers, Gadkari said the peasants of the country are also providing energy.

He said earlier only 30 per cent of urea given for fertilising fields used to be utilised with the remaining 70 per cent getting wasted.

''In view of this, nano urea has been discovered. It is 500 ml is equivalent to 50 kg of urea," he said, adding it would be sprinkled in the field through drones.

Through this 70 per cent of urea would go to crops and only 30 per cent would be wasted, he stressed.

The minister further said newer technologies are being explored to facilitate the export of agri produce from Uttar Pradesh and for this, an arrangement would be made to preserve agri products for a year.

In Basti district, Nitin Gadkari inaugurated completed projects and laid foundation stones of new ones, worth Rs 1,624 crore, including 139-km-long, three national highways.

In future the road from Ayodhaya to Chitrakoot will be further extended via Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra up to Rameshwaram to facilitate people who want to see Ram Setu made by Lord Ram, he said.

