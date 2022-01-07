Left Menu

World's biggest uranium miner says it is unaffected by Kazakh turmoil

Kazatomprom , the world's biggest uranium producer, said on Thursday it was operating normally with no impact on output or exports despite unrest https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/troops-protesters-clash-almaty-main-square-kazakhstan-shots-heard-2022-01-06 in Kazakhstan. Representatives for Canada-based Uranium One, which is a subsidiary of Russia's state-owned nuclear corporation Rosatom GK, could not be reached for comment. U.S.-based Energy Fuels Inc said it could start producing uranium https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/energy-fuels-says-could-ramp-uranium-output-if-kazakh-supply-dips-2022-01-06 if the political unrest in Kazakhstan boosted prices for the nuclear fuel.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2022 03:49 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 03:49 IST
World's biggest uranium miner says it is unaffected by Kazakh turmoil

Kazatomprom , the world's biggest uranium producer, said on Thursday it was operating normally with no impact on output or exports despite unrest https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/troops-protesters-clash-almaty-main-square-kazakhstan-shots-heard-2022-01-06 in Kazakhstan. Uranium prices have risen after unrest in Kazakhstan which was spurred initially by protests against fuel price hikes. Spot prices hit $45.50 per pound on Wednesday, the highest since Nov. 30, according to a Platts assessment.

But the central Asian country's political turmoil does not seem to have so far affected key industries. "Uranium mining is going according to plan. There have been no stoppages. The company is fulfilling its export contracts," a Kazatomprom spokesperson said.

Kazatomprom's attributable production represented approximately 23% of global primary uranium output in 2020, according to the company's website. Kazatomprom's London-listed shares clawed back some losses after the announcement, finishing Thursday down 6.7%. They earlier hit their lowest since the end of September, adding to Wednesday's 8% drop.

Shares in other uranium producers fell on Thursday after Wednesday gains. Shares in Canada's Cameco Corp fell 3.7% on Thursday and a uranium exchange traded fund (ETF) from Global X fell 3.6%. Cameco said it could resume production https://financialpost.com/pmn/business-pmn/cameco-says-it-could-resume-north-american-uranium-output-if-kazakh-turmoil-affects-supply of roughly 24 million pounds of uranium annually in North America if needed by the global market. Representatives for Canada-based Uranium One, which is a subsidiary of Russia's state-owned nuclear corporation Rosatom GK, could not be reached for comment.

U.S.-based Energy Fuels Inc said it could start producing uranium https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/energy-fuels-says-could-ramp-uranium-output-if-kazakh-supply-dips-2022-01-06 if the political unrest in Kazakhstan boosted prices for the nuclear fuel. Earlier, a spokesperson for the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, the group that transports the country's main crude oil export blend, said it was operating normally. Production at Chevron's Tengizchevroil venture also has continued .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining businesses and supply chains; Thailand raises COVID-19 alert level due to Omicron spread and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining busines...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global
4
Study finds precise diagnoses, treatments for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds precise diagnoses, treatments for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022