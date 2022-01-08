Assam reports 1,254 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Assam reported 1,254 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Saturday. With this, the total cases of COVID-19 in the state mounted to 6,25,753. The active caseload in the state stands at 4,548.

A total of 33,609 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stands at 3.73 per cent. With 305 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries in the state mounted to 6,13,678.

However, two fatalities were reported during the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll in the state reached 6,180. (ANI)

